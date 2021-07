Former Head of Ford Romania Ian Pearson Joins BritishVolt as Operations Director

Ian Pearson, the former Ford Romania president between March 2018 and April 2021 who also ran the Craiova plant of the carmaker, has become operations director of BritishVolt, the UK company that will build the first electric car battery plant in that country, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]