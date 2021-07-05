Monika Rajska-Wolińska promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Colliers across Central and Eastern Europe
Jul 5, 2021
Monika Rajska-Wolińska promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Colliers across Central and Eastern Europe.
Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers announces that Monika Rajska-Wolińska has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colliers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), now including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and (...)
