BCR Social Finance and EIF: RON 75 mill available for financing SMEs, NGOs and individuals looking to invest in education, upskilling and reskilling the Romanian workforce



BCR Social Finance announces the agreement with European Investment Fund, for a RON 75 mill financing available for SMEs, NGOs and individuals involved in education and skills development. This partnership sets the foundation for BCR Social Finance to launch three new types of credit products (...)