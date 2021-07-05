 
Education Ministry: Cumulative baccalaureate success rate 67.8pct
Education Ministry: Cumulative baccalaureate success rate 67.8pct.

The cumulative baccalaureate success rate before challenges is 67.8pct, up 5pct against last year's figure for the same stage of the June-July session - 62.9pct, the Ministry of Education informs on Monday. According to a press release of the Ministry, the graduation rate for the current class is 73.9pct (up 2.5pct compared to the same stage in the June-July session 2020 - 71.4pct), and 27.6pct for the previous classes (an increase of 2.6pct compared to the June-July 2020 session - 25pct). The Ministry of Education on Monday published the results obtained by the high school graduates who took the National Baccalaureate exam in the June-July 2021 session. The results have been displayed both on http://bacalaureat.edu.ro/, as well as in exam centres, by anonymizing the name and surname of candidates. Thus, 86,120 candidates passed the Baccalaureate exams, from a total of 126,999 participating (110,358 candidates from the current year class, and 16,641 - from the previous years' classes). The Ministry of Education specifies that the number of those who participated in the Baccalaureate this year was by 22,000 lower than last year. A number of 112 candidates scored the maximum grade point average (10) compared to 232 in the first session last year before challenges. The results recorded after challenges will be announced on Friday, July 9. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, Editor: Catalin Alexandru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)   Photo source: Ministerul Educației - România/Facebook.com

