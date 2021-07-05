Tennis: Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie wins ITF tournament in Antalya

Tennis: Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie wins ITF tournament in Antalya. Romanian tennis player Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie (23 years old, 472nd in the WTA) won, on Sunday, the ITF tournament in Antalya, with total prizes of 15,000 dollars, by defeating in the final Slovenian Ziva Falkner, the fourth seed, 6-4, 6-3. Ilona Ghioroaie won her second ITF singles title this year, after last month's performance, also in Antalya. The Romanian has 14 ITF titles in singles. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Ilona Ghioroaie/Facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]