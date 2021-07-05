Heavy rain to hit seven counties in Romania through early Tuesday

Heavy rain to hit seven counties in Romania through early Tuesday. The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Monday a Code Orange of heavy rain warning valid through Tuesday morning in seven counties in Romania, and a Code Yellow of showers in other seven counties. According to meteorologists, between July 5, 12:00hrs - July 6, 10:00hrs, the Code Orange of bad weather will be in force in the counties of Tulcea, Constanta, Vaslui, Galati, Braila and in the eastern half of the counties of Ialomita and Calarasi. In those areas, there will be heavy rain with abundant water pools of 40- 50 l/sq.m and sparsely over 60-80 l/sq.m. The Code Yellow of significant rainfall will be valid between July 5, 10:00hrs - July 6, 12:00hrs, in the east and southeast of the country, where it will rain significantly and there will be spells of unstable weather. The counties under the Code Yellow are: Iasi, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Buzau, and the western half of the counties of Ialomita and Calarasi. Downpours will also be torrential, and in some places they will be accompanied by thunderstorms and winds picking up speed. In short spells or by accumulation, water pools will exceed 20-30 l /sq.m. and sparsely 40-50 l/sq.m. AGERPRES (AS - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) * Photo source: www.meteoromania.ro [Read the article in Agerpres]