Actress Luminita Gheorghiu dies at 71

Actress Luminita Gheorghiu dies at 71. Actress Luminita Gheorghiu, known for a rich filmography that includes the films "Morometii" (The Moromete Family), "Moartea domnului Lazarescu " (The Death of Mr. Lazarescu), "4 luni, 3 saptamani si 2 zile," (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days) has died at the age of 71. "One of the greatest actresses we had, Luminita Gheorghiu, has died. Rest in peace!," actor Andi Vasluianu wrote on Facebook on Monday. Gheorghiu was born on September 1, 1949, in Bucharest. She graduated from the Bucharest Institute of Theatre and Filmmaking in 1972. At the beginning of her career she played on the stages of the Casandra Studio, and she performed at the Mihai Eminescu Theatre House in Botosani and the Youth Theatre House in Piatra Neamt. In 1987 she starred in "The Moromete Family," directed by Stere Gulea, and in the last 20 years she was the protagonist of some famous, award-winning films, such as "Marfa si banii" (Stuff and Dough), "Moartea domnului Lăzărescu" (The Death of Mr. Lazarescu), both directed by Cristi Puiu, "A fost sau n-a fost?" (12:08 East of Bucharest), directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, "4 luni, 3 saptamani si 2 zile" (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days), by Cristi Mungiu, "Nunta muta" (Silent Wedding) by Horatiu Malaele, "Pozitia copilului" (Child's Pose), directed by Calin Netzer. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]