TTS Signs Contract With BRK Financial Group For Market Maker Activity On Bucharest Stock Exchange

TTS Signs Contract With BRK Financial Group For Market Maker Activity On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), Romania's biggest freight transporter on the Danube, which is majority held by entrepreneur Mircea Mihailescu, has concluded a contract with SSIF BRK Financial Group for the market maker activity on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]