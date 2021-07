Retail Pharmacy Chain Ducfarm Sales Up 15% to RON255M in 2020

Retail pharmacy network Ducfarm in Cluj posted RON255 million sales in 2020, an increase of 15% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]