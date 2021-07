Medicover invests EUR 20 mln in new hospital in Bucharest

Medicover invests EUR 20 mln in new hospital in Bucharest. Medical services provider Medicover Romania announced it would invest EUR 20 million to develop a new hospital in Bucharest. The investment entails the conversion of an office building with a surface of 15,000 sqm. For this, Medicover Romania signed a 15-year agreement, with an extension (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]