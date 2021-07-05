Covid-19 in RO: More than 110,000 teenagers aged 16 to 19 fully vaccinated

Covid-19 in RO: More than 110,000 teenagers aged 16 to 19 fully vaccinated. A little over 30% of those aged between 50 and 79 were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by July 2, according to data released by the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV. Romania’s vaccination campaign, which started at the end of last year, focused in the first phase on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]