Romania's Corvin Castle hosts opera festival this month. The Opera Nights festival will return with a new edition this month, at the Corvin Castle in Romania's famous region of Transylvania. According to the Hunedoara County Council, the event is scheduled for July 17-18. The festival will be held on the esplanade in front of the castle, Agerpres