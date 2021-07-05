Judo: Alina Zaharia and Alina Cheru, gold medalists at European Kata Championships

Romanians Alina Zaharia and Alina Cheru won gold medals in the Ju No Kata event, this weekend, at the European Judo Kata Championships in Warsaw. Zaharia and Cheru took the first place in the final, with 424 points, followed by Austrians Hanna and Paula Peinsipp, 406 points, and Italians Laura Bugo and Barbara Bruyni Cerchier, 396.5 points. Zaharia and Cheru are multiple gold medalists in the continental kata competition. The athletes were accompanied in Poland by the head coach of the kata team, Iulian Surla. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]