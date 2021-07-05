Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 28; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 6,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 28; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 6,000. As many as 28 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 6,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 1,080,979 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,351 were declared cured. To date, 8,401,917 RT-PCR tests and 1,507,938 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 4,011 RT-PCR tests were performed (1,937 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,074 on request) and 7,856 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, four people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]