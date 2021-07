Beltrame Group to Invest EUR300M in Eco-friendly Rebar and Wire Rod Factory in Romania

Italy's AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, will invest EUR300 million to build an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]