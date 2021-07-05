PM Citu: Romania’s economy, the fastest recovery in the last one hundred years

PM Citu: Romania’s economy, the fastest recovery in the last one hundred years. Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that unemployment in Romania has fallen every month in 2021, adding that Romania’s economy has, due to the good activity of the government he leads, “the fastest recovery from an economic crisis in the last one hundred years.” “Unemployment has been falling (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]