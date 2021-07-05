GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 28 in the past 24 hours following over 6,000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 28 in the past 24 hours following over 6,000 tests nationwide. As many as 28 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 6,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]