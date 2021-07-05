COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,455 people immunised in 24h, 9,213 with first dose

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,455 people immunised in 24h, 9,213 with first dose. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,455 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,983 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 612 of Moderna vaccine, 401 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 4,459 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CNCAV shows that 9,213 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 7,242 received the second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,042,170 doses have been administered to 4,768,940 people, of whom 177,461 have received their first dose and 4,591,479 have received a two-dose full vaccine scheme. In the last 24 hours, six side effects were reported, one local and five general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,629 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,785 were local and 14,844 general. CNCAV also says that 121 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]