NN Pension Funds Raise Stake in Nuclearelectrica to Over 5%. NN Group and the pension funds it manages have raised their holding in Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) to 5.01%, the issuer said in a stock market report Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]