July 5, 2021

Two patients seriously injured in the Petromidia explosion flown to Germany by military aircraft
Two patients seriously injured in the Petromidia explosion flown to Germany by military aircraft.

The two patients at the Floreasca Hospital, seriously injured in the Petromidia explosion, were transported to Germany on Monday, by a military aircraft, informs the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). “A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, carried (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
