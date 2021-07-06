Belgium's Atenor to cash EUR 200 mln for two office buildings in Romania

Belgium's Atenor to cash EUR 200 mln for two office buildings in Romania. Atenor, the Belgian developer working on the Dacia One project in Romania's capital city, could collect EUR 200 mln from the sale of the Hermes Business Campus offices in the Dimitrie Pompeiu area to Adventum and Dacia One to Dedeman, according to market data quoted by Ziarul Financiar. No (...)