PM Citu on Rosia Montana: We're looking for solutions, to make it a UNESCO site first, then exploit
Jul 6, 2021

PM Citu on Rosia Montana: We're looking for solutions, to make it a UNESCO site first, then exploit.

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday said that the governing coalition is seeking solutions in the Rosia Montana case, to have it included in the UNESCO heritage, first of all, and to find out if mining can also be possible. "These are exactly the discussions that we are having in the coalition, let's see what solutions we can find to move forward. First of all, we want to keep the UNESCO site and then to also exploit it, if possible. We are looking for solutions. That's why we also called the specialists. People come to the coalition and tell us what would be the possibilities. On the one hand, we have an opinion from the law firm, on the other hand we have the Ministry of Culture," said the head of Executive. Regarding the file of the inclusion of the Rosia Montana in the UNESCO heritage list, he stated that "no decision has been taken at Government level in this respect, yet." "We haven't said anything about this project so far. The coalition leaders are discussing it. The file was submitted last year again and nothing has happened since then," Prime Minister Citu added. He underscored the importance of the opinions of specialists. "On the one hand, we have the lawyers from New York who tell us about the case, on the other hand, we have a lot of people who tell us that we need money and we should exploit, and there is also the Ministry of Culture, which comes with other opinions. There are many opinions. The decision must be taken in the coalition," said the PM. Asked if the current file allows mining in Rosia Montana, Citu replied: "It is complicated to say if it allows it or it does not allow it. We are still waiting. Last time we had some opinions from specialists. We are waiting to see the opinions of specialists. Some say yes, others say no." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
