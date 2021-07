Unicarm Plans to Open 10-15 Stores in 2021

Unicarm Plans to Open 10-15 Stores in 2021. Unicarm, the largest entrepreneurial company in Satu Mare and one of the largest actors on the meat market in Romania, plans to open at least 10 to 15 stores this year and increase number of employees to more than 3,500. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]