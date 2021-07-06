Romania's dismissed Ombudsman back in the seat after Constitutional Court ruling

Romania's dismissed Ombudsman back in the seat after Constitutional Court ruling. The current legal framework, under which the revocation of the Ombudsman was pursued, features "serious flaws," as it does not regulate distinctly, neither it limits the scenarios under which the procedure can be initiated, the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) stated in motivating the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]