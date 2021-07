Court approves insolvency of major Romanian electricity trader Getica 95

Court approves insolvency of major Romanian electricity trader Getica 95. The court in Buzău admitted at the beginning of this month the request for insolvency filed for Getica 95, the biggest independent electricity trader, a business of RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 mln) owned by the businessman Viorel Tudose. The insolvency request was filed by creditors and not the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]