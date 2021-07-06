Unstable weather gripping Romania, heat wave to scorch country Wednesday to Sunday

Unstable weather gripping Romania, heat wave to scorch country Wednesday to Sunday. The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday an unstable weather warning valid nationwide in Romania during the day, and a heat warning valid mainly in the western, south-west and southern areas throughout Sunday. According to meteorologists, today until 21:00hrs, sparsely in the east, southeast and partially in the centre of the country there will be spells of unstable weather in the form of torrential rainfall, thunderstorms, high winds and hail. Water pools of more than 20-30 l/sq.m. are expected in some areas. Also, between July 7 and 11, a heat and thermal discomfort warning will be in place. Thus, the heat wave should intensify in the western and south-western areas, where there will be scorching heat and severe thermal discomfort. Elsewhere in the country, weather will be warm and thermal discomfort will be increasing, especially in the south. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]