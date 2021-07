Mega Image Sales Up 9% to RON7.2B in 2020

Grocery retail chain Mega Image ended last year with RON7.2 billion sales, an increase of almost 9% on 2019, driven by both offline expansion by almost 90 stores and the growth of the online operations.