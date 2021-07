Tokyo Olympic Games: Team Romania includes 100 athletes

Tokyo Olympic Games: Team Romania includes 100 athletes. Romania will be represented by 100 athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced. Team Romania includes 45 female athletes and 55 male athletes, who will participate in 17 sports competitions. Rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, (...)