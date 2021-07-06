COVID-19: Drive-through vaccination centre to open on Romania’s Transalpina road this month

COVID-19: Drive-through vaccination centre to open on Romania’s Transalpina road this month. Tourists driving on Romania’s famous high-altitude road Transalpina later this month will also have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a drive-through centre is set to open there on Saturday, July 17. According to Valcea Prefecture, the centre, set up in the Urdele Pass at 2,145 m - (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]