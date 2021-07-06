Beltrame Group decides to invest 300 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania, unique in Europe



After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, will invest 300 million euros to build an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania that will include a greenfield steel and rolling mill and a 100mw (...)