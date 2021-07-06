One United Properties successfully completes the largest IPO in the last 4 years in Romania



The developer becomes the third largest Romanian entrepreneurial company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange The real estate developer will become one of the top 10 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with a capitalization of RON 2.86 billion (EUR 580 million) The final offer (...)