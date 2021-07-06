Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: A&D Pharma, part of Dr.Max Group, leased a 9,000 sqm warehouse in CTPark Sibiu

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: A&D Pharma, part of Dr.Max Group, leased a 9,000 sqm warehouse in CTPark Sibiu. A&D Pharma, a subsidiary of Dr.Max Group, which owns the phamacy chain with the same name, has leased a warehouse of 9,000 square meters in the CTPark Sibiu project located in the western part of the city, a transaction brokered by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consulting (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]