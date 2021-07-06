Recommerce acquires startup Fenix.eco and Deal Certify to step up European expansion

Recommerce acquires startup Fenix.eco and Deal Certify to step up European expansion. Recommerce, the European pioneer in the refurbishment of high-end products, particularly smartphones, is pursuing its ambitious European development with the first two acquisitions in its history: start-up Fenix.eco, a specialist in smartphone refurbishment in Eastern Europe, and Deal Certify, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]