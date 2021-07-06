Blue Air to offer second daily flight Bucharest - Milan from August 16

Blue Air to offer second daily flight Bucharest - Milan from August 16. From August 16, low-cost airline Blue Air will offer a second daily flight from Bucharest - Henri Coanda to Linate, Milan. "Prices start at 9.99 euros per segment - all fees and a free change included," the company said Tuesday in a press statement. For the Bucharest connection of travellers to Milan from other cities, Blue Air offers five other daily flights to Henri Coanda Airport, from Cluj Napoca, Iasi, Oradea, Suceava and Timisoara. Blue Air is the largest ultra-low-cost Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers carried. The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft. In its 16 years of operation, Blue Air has carried over 32 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometres. The company is a full member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]