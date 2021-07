TradeVille Reaches Some 20,000 Clients; Launches Mobile App For Beginner Investors On Stock Market

TradeVille Reaches Some 20,000 Clients; Launches Mobile App For Beginner Investors On Stock Market. Brokerage company TradeVille has reached some 20,000 clients that carry out transactions on the platform, both the instruments listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and on the large global stock exchanges. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]