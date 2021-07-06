GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 51 following more than 17,800 tests carried out in 24hrs



A number of 51 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, over 27,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Tuesday, 1,081,030 cases of people (...)