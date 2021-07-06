GCS: 51 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, more than 17,800 tests carried out in 24hrs



A number of 51 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, over 27,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Tuesday, 1,081,030 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 1,045,351 patients had been declared cured. To date, 8,415,178 RT-PCR tests and 1,522,484 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the past 24 hours, 13,261 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,975 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,286 upon request) and 14,546 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 11 people were reconfirmed to be positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Catalin Alexandru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)