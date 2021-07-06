 
Romanian Media Market Seen Topping EUR500M In 2021 After Nearly 4% Drop In 2020
Romanian Media Market Seen Topping EUR500M In 2021 After Nearly 4% Drop In 2020.

The media market in Romania shrank 3.8% in 2020, to EUR462 million, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but, the second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 show a strong comeback, with the market being expected to exceed half a billion euros (EUR514 million) in 2021, 11% higher than in 2020 and (...)

Sports Minister: Assessment to determine whether female tennis players skipping Olympics should return funding Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak told a press conference today that the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) must proceed to the evaluation of the financing provided to female tennis players in recent years in order to determine whether they owe money to the state or not, given (...)

Finance Ministry, UiPath agreement to operationalise Ministry's RPA Center of Excellence The Finance Ministry and tech unicorn UiPath announced the signing of their first cooperation agreement, a step forward for rendering operational the Ministry's Robotic Process Automation Center of Excellence. Under the agreement, Finance Ministry and UiPath representatives will identify the (...)

PNL's Orban: For me democracy is fundamental; Citu's statements - a joke The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated, on Tuesday, regarding the statement made by Prime Minister Florin Citu regarding that the PNL has reached dictatorship, that this is "a joke" and emphasized that for him, democracy is fundamental. "It's a (...)

Gheorghita: Romania has a national vaccination coverage rate of about 28 % The national vaccination coverage rate of the eligible population over 12 years of age is about 28%, said on Tuesday the chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita. “At the moment, the national vaccination coverage rate of the eligible (...)

'Magic Summer' international festival to play at Romanian Athenaeum The 'Magic Summer' international classical music festival is back with 11 extraordinary concerts that will take place between July 7 and August 19 at the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum, a release informs. The festival opens on Wednesday evening with a recital by famous soprano Elena (...)

The VAT E-commerce package was published. The fiscal role of the marketplace (Electronic Interface). The new OSS/IOSS schemes Authors – George Trantea (counsel), Adrian Cristea (senior associate), Adrian Zamfir (associate) at Filip & Company Emergency Ordinance no. 59/2021, published in the Official Gazette no. 630/28.06.2021 implements in Romania the EU-wide VAT package in the e-commerce era, whose rules will (...)

Open Banking, the future of Fintech: Challenges & Opportunities Author: Sabina Amaricai (software testing architect) We are in full digital revolution. The financial market has to keep up – Fintechs and customers alike. Officially, Open Banking can be defined as the “opportunity for people and businesses to use their transaction data to access better (...)

 


