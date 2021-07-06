Romanian Media Market Seen Topping EUR500M In 2021 After Nearly 4% Drop In 2020

Romanian Media Market Seen Topping EUR500M In 2021 After Nearly 4% Drop In 2020. The media market in Romania shrank 3.8% in 2020, to EUR462 million, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but, the second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 show a strong comeback, with the market being expected to exceed half a billion euros (EUR514 million) in 2021, 11% higher than in 2020 and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]