Valeriu Gheorghita: Vaccination coverage rate at national level, about 28 pct. The national vaccination coverage rate of the eligible population over 12 years of age is about 28%, said on Tuesday the chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita. "At the moment, the national vaccination coverage rate of the eligible population over the age of 12 is about 28%, practically approaching one third of the nationally eligible population," the military doctor said. According to him, the vaccination coverage rate of the eligible resident population over the age of 12 is 45.9% in the Municipality of Bucharest and 42.6% in the County of Cluj. "As for the vaccination coverage at the national level, the Municipality of Bucharest currently has a vaccination coverage rate of the eligible resident population over the age of 12 of 45.9%; Cluj County - 42.6%; Sibiu - 36.18% Brasov - 33.8%, Timisoara - 33%, practically, there are 9 counties that have a vaccination coverage rate of over 30%, there are 25 counties that have a vaccination coverage rate between 20 and 30% and 8 counties that have a vaccination coverage rate below 20%," said the CNCAV president. He said there were 709 active vaccination centers on July 5, totaling 1,134 streams. "Also, in the age group 12-15 years, the vaccination coverage rate is 2.4% , 20,078 people being vaccinated with at least a dose, and the age group 16-19 years has a vaccination coverage rate of 15.9% which in absolute terms means about 130,478 people vaccinated with at least one dose," said the doctor. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]