Single baccalaureate,possibility for highschools to organize entry exams before National Evaluation - Educated Romania proposals

Single baccalaureate,possibility for highschools to organize entry exams before National Evaluation - Educated Romania proposals. A single baccalaureate exam focused on minimal competencies, regardless of education form, and the possibility for high schools, where demand exceeds offer, to organize entry exams before the National Evaluation, are among the proposals of the project "Educated Romania", which is in the stage of concluding consultations. Presidential adviser Ligia Deca explained, on Tuesday, that the Educated Romania project proposes a national baccalaureate exam focused on minimal competencies. The single baccalaureate, on the Pisa model, will be available also to professional education graduates. "We do not desire a thousand variations of the Baccalaureate," said the presidential adviser. Ligia Deca showed that another proposal of the Educated Romania project focuses on the possibility for high schools where there is a large demand to organize an entry exam before the National Evaluation (e.n. - finishing exam at the end of gymnasium - 8th grade, the results of which determine entry to high school). "It's an open discussion. We do not desire sudden changes through Educated Romania project," the presidential adviser showed. In what regards high school education, there will be three routes - theoretical, professional and vocational - with the same length (four years). Transfer between the routes can be done between years, being focused on competencies. "If during high school the child discovers an inclination to another route, he should know what exams he has to take," said Deca. On the professional route, there is the variant of obtaining a professional certification after 11th grade, the presidential adviser also explained. The Educated Romania project also provides for the possibility of local authorities unable to ensure all that is necessary for the functioning of schools to transfer responsibility to the County Council. The project includes several targets, among them decreasing the rate of dropping out, to a level of at most 10 pct, the reduction by 50 pct at least of the current rate of functional illiteracy, so that, in the 2030 horizon, it reaches a maximum of 20%, all teachers have basic digital competencies, including teaching through digital instruments - digital literacy, at least 85% of 8th grade pupils have basic digital competencies and a minimum of 40% of youths with ages between 30 and 34 years old be higher education graduates. Presidential adviser Ligia Deca explained that the Educated Romania project is a vision and not a law and that the Government will adopt, next week, a memorandum by which it assumes concrete deadlines regarding the project. "In a window of 2 years we should have the first concrete steps," said Deca. President Klaus Iohannis is having, Monday through Wednesday, a series of consultations with the political environment and social partners on the topic of the Educated Romania project, in the context of the public debate ending. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Sports Minister: Assessment to determine whether female tennis players skipping Olympics should return funding Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak told a press conference today that the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) must proceed to the evaluation of the financing provided to female tennis players in recent years in order to determine whether they owe money to the state or not, given (...)



Finance Ministry, UiPath agreement to operationalise Ministry's RPA Center of Excellence The Finance Ministry and tech unicorn UiPath announced the signing of their first cooperation agreement, a step forward for rendering operational the Ministry's Robotic Process Automation Center of Excellence. Under the agreement, Finance Ministry and UiPath representatives will identify the (...)



PNL's Orban: For me democracy is fundamental; Citu's statements - a joke The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated, on Tuesday, regarding the statement made by Prime Minister Florin Citu regarding that the PNL has reached dictatorship, that this is "a joke" and emphasized that for him, democracy is fundamental. "It's a (...)



Gheorghita: Romania has a national vaccination coverage rate of about 28 % The national vaccination coverage rate of the eligible population over 12 years of age is about 28%, said on Tuesday the chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita. “At the moment, the national vaccination coverage rate of the eligible (...)



'Magic Summer' international festival to play at Romanian Athenaeum The 'Magic Summer' international classical music festival is back with 11 extraordinary concerts that will take place between July 7 and August 19 at the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum, a release informs. The festival opens on Wednesday evening with a recital by famous soprano Elena (...)



The VAT E-commerce package was published. The fiscal role of the marketplace (Electronic Interface). The new OSS/IOSS schemes Authors – George Trantea (counsel), Adrian Cristea (senior associate), Adrian Zamfir (associate) at Filip & Company Emergency Ordinance no. 59/2021, published in the Official Gazette no. 630/28.06.2021 implements in Romania the EU-wide VAT package in the e-commerce era, whose rules will (...)



Open Banking, the future of Fintech: Challenges & Opportunities Author: Sabina Amaricai (software testing architect) We are in full digital revolution. The financial market has to keep up – Fintechs and customers alike. Officially, Open Banking can be defined as the “opportunity for people and businesses to use their transaction data to access better (...)

