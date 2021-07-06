The VAT E-commerce package was published. The fiscal role of the marketplace (Electronic Interface). The new OSS/IOSS schemes



Authors – George Trantea (counsel), Adrian Cristea (senior associate), Adrian Zamfir (associate) at Filip & Company Emergency Ordinance no. 59/2021, published in the Official Gazette no. 630/28.06.2021 implements in Romania the EU-wide VAT package in the e-commerce era, whose rules will (...)