'Magic Summer' international festival to play at Romanian Athenaeum

'Magic Summer' international festival to play at Romanian Athenaeum. The 'Magic Summer' international classical music festival is back with 11 extraordinary concerts that will take place between July 7 and August 19 at the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum, a release informs. The festival opens on Wednesday evening with a recital by famous soprano Elena Mosuc, accompanied by Bogdan Mihailescu - guitar, and Vasilica Stoiciu-Frunza - piano; the next concerts and recitals are scheduled for July 8, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the Romanian Athenaeum. Some of the finest orchestras and ensembles will perform at this year's edition - the Romanian Chamber Orchestra conducted by Cristian Macelaru, Croitoru String Virtuosi, the Royal Camerata conducted by Constantin Adrian Grigore, Wave Quartet, the PlaCello Ensemble, as well as pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja, violinist Alexandru Tomescu, harpist Miruna Vidican, piano players Sinziana Mircea and Madalina Pasol, violinist David Lefevre, together with cellist Edouard Sapey Triomphe and pianist Andrey Yaroshinsky. Tickets can be purchased at www.lanto.ro, www.bilete.ro and at the festival ticket office at the Romanian Athenaeum, open Monday to Thursday from 14:00 to 19:00. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]