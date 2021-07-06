COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,705 people immunised in 24h, 9,213 with first dose

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,705 people immunised in 24h, 9,213 with first dose. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,705 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,562 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 487 of Moderna vaccine, 287 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,369 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CNCAV shows that 9,867 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 6,838 received the second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,058,875 doses have been administered to 4,778,807 people, of whom 175,121 have received their first dose and 4,603,686 have received a two-dose full vaccine scheme. In the last 24 hours, six side effects were reported, all of the general type. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,635 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,785 were local and 14,850 general. CNCAV also says that 121 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]