Citu and Orban sharpen their swords in the fight for the PNL leadership



Citu and Orban sharpen their swords in the fight for the PNL leadership.

PM Citu addressing Liberals: Please come out and say if you receive threats Prime Minister Florin Citu, who is also a candidate for the position of PNL (National Liberal Party) chair, on Tuesday told his colleagues to come out and say publicly if they are threatened, because such practice (...)