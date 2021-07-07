Deloitte Romania leadership strengthens through the appointment of Claudiu Ghiurluc as Audit Partner

Deloitte Romania leadership strengthens through the appointment of Claudiu Ghiurluc as Audit Partner. Deloitte Romania announces the appointment of Claudiu Ghiurluc, a senior professional with outstanding contributions in serving clients and developing teams, in the role of partner within the audit and assurance practice. “I am proud of Claudiu’s achievements: he is a highly effective (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]