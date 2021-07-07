“Educated Romania” proposals: Single baccalaureate exam, possibility for high schools to organize entry exams before the National Evaluation

“Educated Romania” proposals: Single baccalaureate exam, possibility for high schools to organize entry exams before the National Evaluation. A single baccalaureate exam focused on minimal competencies, regardless of education form, and the possibility for high schools, where demand exceeds offer, to organize entry exams before the National Evaluation, are among the proposals of the project “Educated Romania”, which is in the stage of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]