Romanian success at Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2021: Two Grand Gold Medals won by wines from The Iconic Estate portfolio. Hyperion Fetească Neagră 2016 and Neptunus Shyraz 2016, two wines from The Iconic Estate portfolio, have won the Grand Gold Medal, the highest distinction of the prestigious international competition Concours Mondial de Bruxelles. The Grand Gold Medal is the most important medal a producer can (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]