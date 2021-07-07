Romania's Electoral Authority to participate in observing early parliamentary elections in Moldova

An official delegation of Romania's Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) will participate, Friday to Monday, in observing early parliamentary elections in Moldova that will take place on Sunday, according to an AEP press statement. While in Moldova, the visiting AEP team will meet officials of Moldova's Central Electoral Commission (CEC) as well as other international observers. According to information published by the Central Electoral Commission of Moldova, Sunday's election will be monitored by 2,436 accredited observers. The event brings together international electoral management specialists and offers participants a better understanding of the electoral process to be held on Sunday. The AEP officials will participate in this election observation programme by virtue of the good partnership relations with the Central Electoral Commission of Moldova, as materialised in a co-operation agreement signed by the two organisations on November 11, 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]