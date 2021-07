eMAG Gets Syndicated EUR37.55M Loan from Raiffeisen Bank, EBRD for Logistic Park

eMAG Gets Syndicated EUR37.55M Loan from Raiffeisen Bank, EBRD for Logistic Park. Raiffeisen Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will extend a syndicated loan totaling EUR37.55 million to Romanian retailer eMag, under an agreement signed Tuesday in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]