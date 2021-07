Bit Soft Raises EUR1.5M In Private Bond Placement

Bit Soft Raises EUR1.5M In Private Bond Placement. Bit Soft, a company developing and distributing integrated end-to-end solutions for the hospitality industry, has raised EUR1.5 million through a private placement of bonds, maturing in 2025 and bearing an interest rate of 5.5%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]